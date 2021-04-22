School District - City exchange ideas on the current JCHS site

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City officials recently offered to pay $1 to assume the current JCHS site once the school is demolished and mitigation work has been completed. The City would then maintain the site for possible use as a future sports complex. A new high school is under construction on the west side of the city.

The offer drew discussion at the USD 475 Board of Education meeting this week and a possible future counteroffer surfaced. It could involve the district turning over the current high school site after demolition, to the City in exchange for 17 acres of land in the City’s Land Bank. That property on the west side of town could then be saved for future elementary school development.

David Wild was asked for his input. “My recommendation would be that the Board ask me to entertain discussions with the City, see where we might go with that.” Wild prefers the trade for some land in the Land Bank area. “Seventeen-acre site just for the District to hold on to so that we may construct a grade school at that location at some point in the future.”

The discussion revealed that a City official also had that idea a couple of years ago, and there was the question of whether the roads and streets in the area would accommodate the traffic along with that connected with the nearby new JCHS and the City Middle School.

There was a consensus for Wild to develop multiple options for the Board to consider, and there was support for discussion on the issue with city and county leaders during a joint meeting with the school district in May.

The school district does have money budgeted for demolition of the current JCHS as part of the package that included building a new high school.

