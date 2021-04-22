Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Frankfort’s Lydia Loiseau

(WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Frankfort’s Lydia Loiseau.

Loiseau is a multi-sport athlete for the Wildcats, participating in basketball, volleyball, track, softball, dance and cheerleading.

She maintains a 3.8 GPA while taking part in a slate of extracurricular activities including FCCLA, FFA, Meals on Wheels, Wildcat Singers, Forensics, Catholic Heart Work Camp and art.

Up next, Loiseau will attend Highland Community College to study business.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.