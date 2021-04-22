Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Frankfort’s Lydia Loiseau

Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Frankfort’s Lydia Loiseau.

Loiseau is a multi-sport athlete for the Wildcats, participating in basketball, volleyball, track, softball, dance and cheerleading.

She maintains a 3.8 GPA while taking part in a slate of extracurricular activities including FCCLA, FFA, Meals on Wheels, Wildcat Singers, Forensics, Catholic Heart Work Camp and art.

Up next, Loiseau will attend Highland Community College to study business.

To nominate your Scholar-Athlete of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
Worldwide Auto Plaza
Car lots seized; businesses shut down over taxes
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
DA files manslaughter charges in wreck that killed 2 motorcyclists
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resources
Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke speaking to the County Commissioners. (Feb. 25, 2021)
“New” Recommendations from Shawnee Co. Health Officer

Latest News

Silver Lake laid down turf on their football field.
Silver Lake lays new turf down on football field
USD 437 Board of Education honored Washburn Rural’s State Champion Cheer Squad and the boys and...
Washburn Rural honors State Champions
USD 437 Board of Education honored Washburn Rural’s State Champion Cheer Squad and the boys and...
Washburn Rural honors State Champions
Washburn Rural boys wrestling team wins the KSHSAA 6A Boys State title.
Washburn Rural names new boys wrestling coach