RCPD: Shotgun stolen from vehicle in Manhattan

(Submitted)
By JC Post
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (JC Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating the burglary of another firearm in Manhattan.

Just before noon Wednesday, officers filed a report for burglary after a 21-year-old man reported an unknown suspect stole a Mossberg 500 Mag firearm from his vehicle in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $500.00.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

