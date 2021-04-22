Advertisement

Phase II begins on Black Jack Creek bridge project

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work began Thursday on the second phase of a bridge replacement project over Black Jack Creek.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says this phase entails the reconstruction of the bridge, which is part of US 24. It is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

For the duration of that time, the eastbound lanes will be closed on the bridge, and the westbound lanes will be converted into one lane traffic going both ways.

Once Phase II is complete, crews will remove the median crossovers and temporary guard-rail in Phase III. That should be done early next year.

