Oklahoma passes bill that can protect drivers who hit protesters

Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law that grants immunity to drivers who unintentionally injure or kill protesters while attempting to flee a riot.

It also stiffens penalties for people who block roadways in an effort to protest.

The bill is a reaction to an incident in Tulsa that involved a clash on the highway between a driver and demonstrators who had spilled out onto the road.

Democrats questioned whether the bill was needed since the driver in the case wasn’t charged.

A group protesting the legislation briefly gained entry to the House Chambers inside the State Capitol in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

The session resumed after the protesters left the Capitol building.

