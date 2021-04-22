Advertisement

Nielsen: At least 22.8 million watched Chauvin verdict

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — At least 22.8 million Americans watched on television this week as former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The Nielsen company’s estimate came from viewership figures on 10 different networks that carried Tuesday’s verdict live. The actual audience was likely higher, however, since Nielsen’s count did not include Court TV or ESPN, which also carried the verdict.

Word spread that the verdict was coming some 90 minutes before it was delivered, giving time for an audience to gather.

CNN, with an estimated 4.03 million viewers, had the biggest audience, according to Nielsen. ABC, Fox News Channel, MSNBC, NBC and CBS all had at least 3 million people watching.

Floyd, a Black man, died after Chauvin, who is white, kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes last May, sparking protests around the world.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
A 26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry,...
Woman seriously injured in head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry
Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Autopsy: inmate death at Topeka Correctional due to natural causes
Crews search for possible submerged vehicle near Valencia Rd. on I-70 on Thursday morning.
One person dead after car veers off I-70 west of Topeka, lands upside down in Mission Creek
A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek

Latest News

Phase II begins on Black Jack Creek bridge project
Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice Subcommittee on Education
Subcommittee talks turning high-poverty schools into high-performing schools
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts
Lyon Co. ends mask mandate
Mrs. Hollenshead at her 109th birthday parade. (Country Place Memory Care)
Chanute care facility celebrating resident’s 110th birthday