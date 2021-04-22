Advertisement

Marshall: We’re not being rewarded for getting vaccine

Senator Roger Marshall said, "We’re not being rewarded for getting the vaccine – we should be...
Senator Roger Marshall said, "We’re not being rewarded for getting the vaccine – we should be able to get rid of these mask."(JC Post)
By JC Post
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (JC Post) - U.S. Senator Roger Marshall appeared on FOX Business Wednesday to discuss ongoing mask mandates and an increase in vaccine hesitancy saying in part, “We need to be focused on getting vaccines into people’s arms right now so that we do achieve that herd immunity here in the United States,” according to a release from his office.

“We’re not being rewarded for getting the vaccine – we should be able to get rid of these masks. It’s the vaccine hesitancy that’s going to be holding us back now, not the number of vaccines available.” Marshall said.

“We know the vaccines work, and that’s why people need to go get their vaccines. So people can be as free as they were once before.”

About three-quarters of Kansas counties have turned down new shipments of the coronavirus vaccine at least once over the past month as demand slows, according to the Associated Press.

State data shows that six counties that have rejected allocations for four straight week, 33 for one week, 26 for two weeks and 16 for three weeks. Only 24 counties, mostly the larger ones such as Shawnee, Johnson and Sedgwick, haven’t turned down any shipments.

The slowdown is coming even though just 37% of the state’s residents have received at least one vaccine dose, state data shows.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
A 26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry,...
Woman seriously injured in head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry
Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Autopsy: inmate death at Topeka Correctional due to natural causes
Crews search for possible submerged vehicle near Valencia Rd. on I-70 on Thursday morning.
One person dead after car veers off I-70 west of Topeka, lands upside down in Mission Creek
A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek

Latest News

Emporia State student-athletes win national community service award
Emporia State student-athletes win national community service award
Update: Hunters find portion of human skull in rural Saline Co.
USD 383 will receive help from USDA
School District - City exchange ideas on the current JCHS site