Manhattan to start annual hydrant flowing

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department will start its annual hydrant flowing.

The Manhattan Fire Department says it will start its annual fire hydrant maintenance program. It said crews will flow and paint fire hydrants throughout the City from April 22 through late fall.

According to MFD, the hydrants are flowed each year to make sure they work properly and to flush out waterlines. It said if residents notice yellow or rust-colored water in their homes after hydrants have flowed in their area, they should run water in a bathtub or shower for a few minutes until the water runs clear. It said if the water does not clear up, they should call the City of Manhattan Customer Service Office at 785-587-2480 or the Manhattan Fire Department at 785-587-4502.

MFD said drivers should use caution when in an area where crews flow hydrants. It sid the water flowing from the hydrants could be at a high enough pressure-volume to damage vehicles. It said children should not play in or ride bicycles through flowing water.

MFD said if residents have any questions, they should call it at 785-587-4502.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.