Advertisement

Manhattan to start annual hydrant flowing

(WRDW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Fire Department will start its annual hydrant flowing.

The Manhattan Fire Department says it will start its annual fire hydrant maintenance program. It said crews will flow and paint fire hydrants throughout the City from April 22 through late fall.

According to MFD, the hydrants are flowed each year to make sure they work properly and to flush out waterlines. It said if residents notice yellow or rust-colored water in their homes after hydrants have flowed in their area, they should run water in a bathtub or shower for a few minutes until the water runs clear. It said if the water does not clear up, they should call the City of Manhattan Customer Service Office at 785-587-2480 or the Manhattan Fire Department at 785-587-4502.

MFD said drivers should use caution when in an area where crews flow hydrants. It sid the water flowing from the hydrants could be at a high enough pressure-volume to damage vehicles. It said children should not play in or ride bicycles through flowing water.

MFD said if residents have any questions, they should call it at 785-587-4502.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
A 26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry,...
Woman seriously injured in head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry
Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Autopsy: inmate death at Topeka Correctional due to natural causes
Most Kansas counties turn down vaccine over past month
High-speed chase ends south of Topeka

Latest News

Man killed after car veers off I-70 west of Topeka, lands upside down in Mission Creek
Gov. Kelly and KDHE Sec. Norman COVID update
KDHE adds Minnesota to travel quarantine list
Black ex-firefighter awarded $2.43M in discrimination case
Rep. Rick Roeber/Missouri House
Missouri House expels lawmaker accused of abusing his kids