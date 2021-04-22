Lyon Co. ends mask mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Masks are no longer required in Lyon County, according to KVOE.

As they did earlier with gathering and social distancing guidelines, the County Commission ended the mandate and now “strongly recommend” people follow them.

Commissioners felt comfortable enough with current trends to leave the choice to residents.

Emporia has already ended its city mask mandate.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.