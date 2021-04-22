Advertisement

LPD to conduct DUI patrols

(WKYT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department will conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol on Saturday.

The Lawrence Police Department says it will conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol on Saturday, April 24, which is a specialized patrol detail that will put extra officers in the city looking for drivers who show signs of impaired driving and other traffic violations. It said the patrol is funded through a grant with the Kansas Department of Transportation.

If stopped for a traffic violation, LPD officers will perform field sobriety tests on drivers that show signs of alcohol or drug consumption and appropriate action will be taken. It said the patrol will take place throughout the City of Lawrence limits.

LPD said it urges residents to designate a sober driver and to buckle up, every trip, every time.

