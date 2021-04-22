Local individuals come together to pick up litter on Earth Day for a special project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Starting at 9 a.m., community members grabbed their neon vests and gloves to spend the day picking up litter from parks around town for part of a project.

Topekans working this Earth Day explained how the projects got started.

“Bring back the boulevard was an inspiration that started about two years ago from a few individuals in our community that thought we could increase the pride in our community through better infrastructure,” said Kent Lammers.

Their focus is on South Topeka Boulevard, they say it needs more attention than other areas in Topeka and told 13 News why.

“It’s a major first impression for people traveling to Topeka from the South so it was a natural fit and we hope it catches on and spreads throughout the city,” he said.

They separated into groups and picked a spot and started picking up any litter in sight.

“So we decided as part of our group it was a natural fit to roll up our sleeves and put our gloves on and help out the project by picking up trash and litter. I thought Earth Day was a perfect day for that and we broke into two or three pods of people to address the issues on south Topeka boulevard and all the way to Gwendolyn Brooks Park,” Lammers said.

Lammers says Earth Day is the perfect opportunity to go out and help out the environment.

“Maybe it catches on to where it happens more throughout the year and so it was a perfect day and I am glad the weather broke in terms of the rain and chilly today but that didn’t stop us. So I think everyone can play a role in whatever they are passionate about the environment and together many people can make a big difference,” he said.

Lammers says when he was out this morning, one of the most common litters he spotted was disposable masks -- which can take years to degrade once they’re thrown away.

