KU’s Marcus Garrett declares for NBA Draft

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU guard Marcus Garrett has declared for the 2021 NBA Draft and will not return to Kansas next season.

Garrett penned a letter to fans Wednesday announcing his decision.

“There’s only one bad part about being a basketball player at Kansas. You know what it is? Saying goodbye,” Garrett wrote.

Garrett thanked his family, teammates, KU fans and Bill Self — who he writes “changed my life.”

“I’m going to be the first person in my family to graduate from college when I walk down the Hill next month,” he wrote. “Growing up where I did, this wasn’t something in my wildest dreams.”

“Marcus is a great player and I would have loved for him to return for another season, but the reality is this is the best decision for him and we fully support that,” head coach Bill Self said. “I believe what he accomplished in his career here at KU has put him in a great position to make this step.”

Garrett, a Senior CLASS Award First Team All-American, scored 984 points and garnered 181 steals in four years at Kansas.

To see the progress he made over his four years, including being named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, makes me excited to see him at the next level,” Self said. “He has meant a lot to our program and our fans, and we know he will continue to make us proud.”

