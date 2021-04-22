Advertisement

Kansas teacher asks kids to be in wedding on TikTok

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Students squealed with delight when their newly engaged Kansas teacher asked them to be in her wedding in a TikTok video that has more than 10 millions of views.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Alexandra Stamps popped the question to her class of fifth-graders at McLean Science and Technology Magnet Elementary School in Wichita this week as Kina Grannis’ cover of the Elvis Presley ballad “Can’t Help Falling in Love” played in the background.

When the camera turns on her junior bridesmaids and groomsmen, they’re jumping with joy. Some of her 19 students are even sobbing.

“I want them to be up there with me because they’re my biggest fans,” she told the newspaper in an interview Wednesday.

Her fiancé, Mason McDowell, also is inviting his class of 18 third-graders to part of their bridal party during their July wedding.

The 23-year-olds met last March at a job fair while vying for the same teaching position, which McDowell eventually got.

“We spend over 40 hours a week with them, and we both really love our students so much. And so I thought it would be kind of fun to include them in the festivities instead of just having them in the audience.”

