Kansas Museum of History to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics through end of May

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Museum of History will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Thursday and Friday through the end of May.

The walk-in clinics will be held from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

The Moderna vaccine is administered at the site and the second appointment will be scheduled during the first appointment.

It is open to Kansans 18 and older.

No paperwork is required during the first visit.

The clinic will be closed April 29.

Pre-registration can be completed here but it is not required.

