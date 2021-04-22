Kansas gas stations to see $615,000 in grant funds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four gas stations in Kansas will split a $615,000 grant to expand the sale and use of ethanol and biofuels.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the USDA will invest $615,0000 in Kansas via a grant to increase American ethanol and biodiesel availability. He said the funds were made available to 24-7 Travel Stores through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.

“Strong ethanol and biofuel industries increase marketing options for farmers and provide consumers with an affordable, clean energy option at the pump – a clear win-win for all Kansans,” said Senator Marshall. “I applaud USDA’s investment in regions of rural Kansas, and look forward to the expansion of biofuel sales benefitting not only our great state but America as a whole.”

According to Sen. Marshall, the USDA’s HBIIP investments will be used to build infrastructure to help expand the availability of renewable fuels. He said the HBIIP program helps give customers more environmentally friendly fuel choices.

“Liquid Fueling systems have become very complex due to evolving environmental regulations and higher blends of ethanol add to the cost. The Higher Blend Infrastructure Incentive Program funded through USDA grants help to minimize the increased capital expenditures necessary to adapt to different fuel offerings that may be commercialized in the years ahead,” said Mark Augustine, President of 24-7 Travel Stores.

Marshall said the grant will be used to create infrastructure to expand the sales and use of renewable fuels. He said the project will add and replace 33 dispensers and four storage tanks at four Triplett stations in Colby, Russell, Hays and Goodland. He said the project will increase the amount of ethanol sold by over 7 million gallons each year. He said the purpose of the program is to help owners of transportation fueling and gas stations to expand the sale and use of ethanol and biofuel.

