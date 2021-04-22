Advertisement

Kansas gas stations to see $615,000 in grant funds

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four gas stations in Kansas will split a $615,000 grant to expand the sale and use of ethanol and biofuels.

Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says the USDA will invest $615,0000 in Kansas via a grant to increase American ethanol and biodiesel availability. He said the funds were made available to 24-7 Travel Stores through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.

“Strong ethanol and biofuel industries increase marketing options for farmers and provide consumers with an affordable, clean energy option at the pump – a clear win-win for all Kansans,” said Senator Marshall. “I applaud USDA’s investment in regions of rural Kansas, and look forward to the expansion of biofuel sales benefitting not only our great state but America as a whole.”

According to Sen. Marshall, the USDA’s HBIIP investments will be used to build infrastructure to help expand the availability of renewable fuels. He said the HBIIP program helps give customers more environmentally friendly fuel choices.

“Liquid Fueling systems have become very complex due to evolving environmental regulations and higher blends of ethanol add to the cost.  The Higher Blend Infrastructure Incentive Program funded through USDA grants help to minimize the increased capital expenditures necessary to adapt to different fuel offerings that may be commercialized in the years ahead,” said Mark Augustine, President of 24-7 Travel Stores.

Marshall said the grant will be used to create infrastructure to expand the sales and use of renewable fuels. He said the project will add and replace 33 dispensers and four storage tanks at four Triplett stations in Colby, Russell, Hays and Goodland. He said the project will increase the amount of ethanol sold by over 7 million gallons each year. He said the purpose of the program is to help owners of transportation fueling and gas stations to expand the sale and use of ethanol and biofuel.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
A 26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry,...
Woman seriously injured in head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry
Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Autopsy: inmate death at Topeka Correctional due to natural causes
Crews search for possible submerged vehicle near Valencia Rd. on I-70 on Thursday morning.
One person dead after car veers off I-70 west of Topeka, lands upside down in Mission Creek
A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek

Latest News

Phase II begins on Black Jack Creek bridge project
Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice Subcommittee on Education
Subcommittee talks turning high-poverty schools into high-performing schools
Lyon Co. ends mask mandate
Mrs. Hollenshead at her 109th birthday parade. (Country Place Memory Care)
Chanute care facility celebrating resident’s 110th birthday