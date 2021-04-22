K-State Symphony Orchestra preparing for upcoming performance

MANHATTAN, Kan. (JC Post) - KSU has announced that the K-State Symphony Orchestra will present its final performance of the season, “Symphony at Sunset,” live and in person at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, on the Anderson Hall Lawn. The concert is free to the public.

Please bring your own chair or blanket and enjoy an exciting program including works by Verdi, Mussorgsky, Piazzolla, John Williams and John Lennon.

Physical distancing and face masks will be required.

