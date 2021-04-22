K-state encouraging students to get COVID-19 vaccine with prizes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is encouraging students to get a COVID-19 vaccine by offering a chance to win the prize.

The Lafene Health Center is conducting a raffle to push students to get the vaccine with money donated from the school’s parents and family program.

Students who get their vaccine can be entered into a drawing for prizes like a MacBook Air, iPad Air, Apple Airpods, watches, portable speakers, gift cards and massages.

Students who received a vaccine through a clinic at the Lafene Health Center will automatically have their name included in the drawing.

Students who got a vaccine from another source can submit their name by uploading a photo of their immunization card to their myLafene+ patient portal by 11:59 pm on Friday, April 30.

Assistance can be found by calling Lafene Health Center at 785-532-6544.

The drawings will be held on May 4.

