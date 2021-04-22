Advertisement

Inmate escapes Kansas jail, threatens officer with 2x4

(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATCHISON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are searching for an aggravated robbery suspect who is accused of threatening an officer with piece of lumber after escaping from a Kansas jail.

The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that 20-year-old Taggart Darnell Lee was able to manipulate a door lock and make his way into an unsecured area of the Atchison County Jail around 1:30 a.m. Thursday after staff failed to follow several security procedures.

From there he made his made outside, where an officer chased him for several blocks. The post said Lee, who had been in custody since January, got away after picking up the 2x4 foot (0.61x1.22 meter) piece of lumber and using it to threaten the unarmed officer.

Law enforcement tried to set up a perimeter, but Lee was not located. The post said the sheriff’s office considers Lee dangerous and that he has a history of being armed.

