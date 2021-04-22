Herington teen named Miss Kansas Teen USA, honored with key to the city

HERINGTON, Kan. (WIBW) - After 13 years competing in pageants, Madilynn Becker, received the best birthday present…being named Miss Kansas Teen USA.

“I was shocked. It usually takes years for somebody to win the pageant, that I competed in, and so for me to even make top five, as my first year was phenomenal, let alone winning.” Miss Kansas Teen USA, Madilynn Becker says.

City officials decided Madilynn deserved to be honored. Thursday morning, the mayor and city manager presented her with a key to the city while proclaiming ‘Madilynn Becker Day.’

“I felt this is something that we needed to recognize, for all of her growth and maturity and all that she does run the community. So, this was a no-brainer to celebrate,” City of Herington, KS, city manager, Braden Dross says.

Madilynn says the Miss Kansas Teen USA pageant was different than others she competed in previously.

“I loved it. COVID was a little different since we had to wear masks on, or whenever we were offstage,” Madilynn says.

At 9 and a half years old Madilynn began supporting her community by starting ‘Soles 2 Give’ a charity that provides area youth with new shoes. She says the community gives a lot to her, as well.

“I love the support that they all give me through this community. Whatever I do, through pageantry, through the school, they’re always there supporting me every step of the way and I really appreciate that,” Madilynn says.

Madilynn is excited to continue her pageant journey through her senior year and hopes to inspire others while she holds her title.

“I would say to stay true to yourself, let your light shine through,” Madilynn says.

Madilynn will compete at the Miss Teen USA competition in Tulsa, which will be held in November…

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.