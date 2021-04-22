Advertisement

Gov. Kelly vetoes bills aimed at gun safety education, civics test requirement

(AP Photo/John Hanna)
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
By Melissa Brunner and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has issued vetoes on two education bills brought to her desk by the Kansas Legislature.

The first bill, House Bill 2089, would have allowed school boards to provide firearm safety education programs to students of all ages.

The second bill, House Bill 2039, would have required high schoolers to pass a basic civics test in order to graduate.

“Kansas Constitution endows our state Board of Education with the authority to set the curriculum for our public schools.” said Governor Kelly. “We should let the state Board of Education do that job, not the Legislature. This is legislative overreach. I encourage the Legislature to work with the State Board of Education to modify curriculum.”

