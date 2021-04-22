Giving Tree donates over $18,000 to Topeka nonprofits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Topeka thrift store made a generous donation to a pair of its fellow nonprofits on Thursday.

The Giving Tree opened in September 2020 with a promise of charity and transparency - the store has pledged to donate proceeds from all quarterly sales to other nonprofit organizations in the community.

For their first donation on Thursday, employees presented checks to I Care Food Pantry and the Jayhawk Theatre. Each organization received over $9,000.

Giving Tree manager Kasi Haines said helping her community has been a lifelong passion. “I love to be able to help people out, and to be able to take care of my neighbors,” Haines said. “It’s such a wonderful thing to be able to give.”

If you would like to donate items to Giving Tree, you can drop them off at the store any time from 10 am to 6 pm Tuesday through Saturday.

