Advertisement

Geary Co. deputies arrest suspect after standoff on I-70

(WIBW)
By JC Post
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEARY CO., Kan. (JC Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a standoff on I-70.

Just after 4 a.m. Thursday, the Geary County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit, according to Undersheriff Brian Hornaday.

Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued a 2010 Nissan Titan occupied by a white male westbound on Interstate 70 into Dickinson County.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed during the pursuit, causing the vehicle to come to a stop near Jeep Road.

After refusing to exit the vehicle, a stand-off ensued, causing east and westbound traffic on Interstate 70 to be shut down between the Abilene exit and the Jeep Road exit. in Dickinson County.

Just before 6a.m. the suspect surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office without further incident.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
A 26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry,...
Woman seriously injured in head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry
Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Autopsy: inmate death at Topeka Correctional due to natural causes
Most Kansas counties turn down vaccine over past month
High-speed chase ends south of Topeka

Latest News

Rep. Rick Roeber/Missouri House
Missouri House expels lawmaker accused of abusing his kids
RCPD: Shotgun stolen from vehicle in Manhattan
FILE: Members of the Missouri Highway Patrol block protesters from entering a highway,...
Oklahoma governor signs bill to crack down on protesters
A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek