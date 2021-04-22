Geary Co. deputies arrest suspect after standoff on I-70

GEARY CO., Kan. (JC Post) - Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a standoff on I-70.

Just after 4 a.m. Thursday, the Geary County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit, according to Undersheriff Brian Hornaday.

Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued a 2010 Nissan Titan occupied by a white male westbound on Interstate 70 into Dickinson County.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed during the pursuit, causing the vehicle to come to a stop near Jeep Road.

After refusing to exit the vehicle, a stand-off ensued, causing east and westbound traffic on Interstate 70 to be shut down between the Abilene exit and the Jeep Road exit. in Dickinson County.

Just before 6a.m. the suspect surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office without further incident.

