After several weeks of holding steady, gas prices on the rise again in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a few weeks of holding steady and even dropping a few cents, prices at the pump are on the rise again.

AAA says the average price for a gallon of unleaded fuel in Kansas is $2.72 per gallon on Thursday.

That’s up a penny from Wednesday and five cents higher than a week ago, when the average price was $2.67 per gallon.

A year ago, gas was going for $1.53 per gallon as consumption dropped because of coronavirus-related restrictions. However, AAA says, the national average is “on par” with averages from April 2019.

The national average for a gallon of unleaded gas on Thursday was $2.88 per gallon, AAA said.

Topeka’s average on Thursday was $2.75 per gallon. That’s up two cents from Wednesday and up eight cents from a week ago, when it was $2.67 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com, Topeka’s prices for a gallon of unleaded fuel ranged from $2.55 to $2.79 per gallon.

