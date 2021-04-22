Fort Riley continues to celebrate the Big Red One Year of Honor.

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Wednesday’s events started with a ceremony to honor two Medal of Honor recipients -- Airman First Class William Pitsenbarger and Sergeant James Robinson, Jr. -- both of whom served during the Vietnam conflict.

Soldiers and civilian employees were then invited to participate in a leadership panel.

Local panelists included: Shelly and Sande Williams the CEO and COO of the Manhattan Soup Kitchen, Doug Barrett, founder of the Homeless Veterans Project, and Maj. Heather Barton, a Registered Nurse for Irwin Army Community Hospital.

The year-long celebration will continue each month with events aimed at increasing unit morale through virtue, leadership, and honor.

