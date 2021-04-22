Advertisement

Emporia State student-athletes win national community service award

Emporia State student-athletes win national community service award
Emporia State student-athletes win national community service award(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State has added another national championship to their resume.

The NCAA announced Thursday the Hornets earned the NCAA Team Works Community Service Competition Award for Division II.

NCAA Team Works and Helper Helper launched the community service competition to recognize student-athletes who give back to their communities.

It ran from January through March. The winner is determined by a combination of number of service hours completed and the number of participating student-athletes.

Emporia State student-athletes participated in nearly 800 events in the three-month competition window, completing more than 2,000 hours of community engagement.

The Hornets volunteered to help with efforts like trash cleans-ups, Food for Students food distributions, letter writing, chalking inspirational messages at area nursing homes and schools and tutoring.

ESU student-athletes have performed more than 4,800 hours of community service total so far this school year.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alvin Bamburg and his wife helped to make wishes come true for 4-year-old twins from Liberal,...
Dreams come true after balloon released by SW Kan. twins found more than 600 miles away
A 26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry,...
Woman seriously injured in head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry
Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Autopsy: inmate death at Topeka Correctional due to natural causes
Crews search for possible submerged vehicle near Valencia Rd. on I-70 on Thursday morning.
One person dead after car veers off I-70 west of Topeka, lands upside down in Mission Creek
A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek

Latest News

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Frankfort’s Lydia Loiseau
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Frankfort’s Lydia Loiseau
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Frankfort’s Lydia Loiseau
Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Frankfort’s Lydia Loiseau
Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game,...
KU’s Marcus Garrett declares for NBA Draft
K-State's Mike McGuirl, Big 12 Tournament
K-State MBB to play in 2021 Hall of Fame Classic