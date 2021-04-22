Emporia State student-athletes win national community service award

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State has added another national championship to their resume.

The NCAA announced Thursday the Hornets earned the NCAA Team Works Community Service Competition Award for Division II.

NCAA Team Works and Helper Helper launched the community service competition to recognize student-athletes who give back to their communities.

It ran from January through March. The winner is determined by a combination of number of service hours completed and the number of participating student-athletes.

Emporia State student-athletes participated in nearly 800 events in the three-month competition window, completing more than 2,000 hours of community engagement.

The Hornets volunteered to help with efforts like trash cleans-ups, Food for Students food distributions, letter writing, chalking inspirational messages at area nursing homes and schools and tutoring.

ESU student-athletes have performed more than 4,800 hours of community service total so far this school year.

Congratulations to Emporia State for winning this year's NCAA Team Works award for #NCAAD2! 🥳👏#MakeItYours https://t.co/XKxmYBndQW — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) April 22, 2021

