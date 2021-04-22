Advertisement

One person dead after car veers off I-70, plunges into Mission Creek west of Topeka

Crews search for possible submerged vehicle near Valencia Rd. on I-70 on Thursday morning.
Crews search for possible submerged vehicle near Valencia Rd. on I-70 on Thursday morning.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was dead after the car he was driving veered off Interstate 70 and entered a creek just west of Topeka.

Crews were called around 9:25 a.m. to eastbound I-70 just east of S.W. Valencia Road after a vehicle on its top was reported in Mission Creek.

The car was about 25 yards south of a bridge on I-70 that spanned Mission Creek.

Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Bryce Whelpley said at the scene that the car appeared to have been driven a “significant” distance along the right shoulder of eastbouind I-70 before it went down a steep slope, through a field and plunged into Mission Creek.

Crews found the car upside down in what appeared to be about 5 feet of water in the creek.

Mission Township Fire Department water rescue team members were called to the scene to recover the man’s body.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers said at the scene that they were working on positive identification on the man.

The Shawnee County coroner had been called to the scene.

Traffic on eastbound I-70 was allowed to proceed through the area in the left lane.

Check WIBW.com for more details on this developing story.

