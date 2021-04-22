Advertisement

Crews battle overnight fire in Topeka’s Tennessee Town neighborhood

Crews responded to a house fire early Thursday at 1119 S.W. Clay. It was the second time this...
Crews responded to a house fire early Thursday at 1119 S.W. Clay. It was the second time this year the house had caught fire.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the second time in just over three months, a house in Topeka’s Tennessee Town neighborhood has caught fire.

Crews were called at 1:57 a.m. Thursday to 1119 S.W. Clay on a report of a house on fire, authorities said.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the two-story house was fully involved in flames.

No injuries were reported and crews had cleared the scene by around 4:30 a.m.

The same house caught fire around 4 a.m. Jan. 19.

In that incident, fire officials said five people escaped the burning house, which is located at the northwest corner of S.W. Munson and Clay.

The estimated dollar loss in the January blaze was $54,000, including $37,000 to the structure and $17,000 to its contents.

Additional details about Thursday morning’s fire weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

