Chanute care facility celebrating resident’s 110th birthday

Mrs. Hollenshead at her 109th birthday parade. (Country Place Memory Care)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Chanute long-term care home is celebrating an amazing milestone for one of its residents.

Margaret Hollenshead, who lives at Country Place Memory Care, is turning 110 years old!

A drive-through parade will be held for Margaret after the choir from Royster Middle School sings for Mrs. Hollenshead. They’ll be singing a song from each decade of her life so far.

Mrs. Hollenshead spent four generations teaching music in the Chanute School System.

