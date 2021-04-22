Chanute care facility celebrating resident’s 110th birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Chanute long-term care home is celebrating an amazing milestone for one of its residents.

Margaret Hollenshead, who lives at Country Place Memory Care, is turning 110 years old!

A drive-through parade will be held for Margaret after the choir from Royster Middle School sings for Mrs. Hollenshead. They’ll be singing a song from each decade of her life so far.

Mrs. Hollenshead spent four generations teaching music in the Chanute School System.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.