Bass fishing tournament attracts fishermen to Milford Lake

Bassmaster Tournament at Milford Lake.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fishermen from all over the Midwest are in town for a big fishing tournament.

160 fishermen from 8 different states are out on Milford Lake for the 2021 BASS Nation Central Regional Tournament. The tournament started Monday, and runs through the end of the week. Bass Nation director Jon Stewart says fishing has been a good outlet for people during the pandemic.

“Through this whole pandemic, everybody has got to the outdoors,” Stewart said. “We’re in a sport where you can social distance and still continue. We’re happy that we can give people an outlet, something to do with everything that’s going on.”

Winners in this tournament will move on to the Nation Championship; where the winner will receive a cash prize, a boat, and an invitation to the 2022 Bassmaster Elite Series.

