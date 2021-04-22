Advertisement

At least one person dead after car veers off I-70 into Mission Creek

A car veered off I-70 into Mission Creek about a half-mile from Valencia Road, killing one...
By Jared Broyles
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A team of first responders arrived on the scene for a water rescue after a car ran off I-70 into Mission Creek. Authorities are telling 13′s Phil Anderson on the scene that at least one person has died.

The accident happened on eastbound I-70, about a half mile from Valencia road at mile marker 351. The call came out about 9:25 Thursday morning of a vehicle at least partially submerged in the water of Mission Creek.

Kansas Highway Patrol is the lead law enforcement agency investigating. This is a developing story. Please check back here at wibw.com and also on Midday in Kansas at noon here on 13 News.

