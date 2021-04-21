Woman seriously injured in head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in Perry

PERRY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon in the Jefferson County town of Perry, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:57 p.m. at 203 E. Front St. in Perry.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Kia Forte was westbound on Front Street when it collided head-on with a 1997 Ford Ranger pickup truck that was turning eastbound on Front Street from an alley.

The driver of the Kia, Kayla Nilsen, 26, of Perry, was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said Nilsen was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford, Dustin Parrish, 18, of Lecompton, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Parrish wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

