Woman injured after car collides with tractor in Jackson Co.

(KCRG)
By Melissa Brunner and Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was injured Wednesday when her car ran into the back of a tractor in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says the tractor was heading east on K-16 near O Rd. around 7:30 Wednesday morning when a car hit it from behind. The impact sent the tractor into the ditch. The driver refused medical treatment, but the car’s driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Authorities shut down K-16 for a time while crews cleared the road.

