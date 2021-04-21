Wednesday forecast: Staying cool but with more sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The unseasonably cool temperatures continue the rest of the work week with another freeze warning tonight. By the weekend highs will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Cloud coverage is the biggest uncertainty especially this afternoon and tonight which could have an impact on temperatures especially tonight on how cold it might get if mostly clear skies remain all night.

Other than the freeze warning tonight, there are two systems to monitor for the next 8 days for our hazardous weather outlook. An opportunity for scattered rain showers will develop tomorrow afternoon and last through Friday night then showers/storms next Tuesday-Wednesday.

As of now the threat for t-storms is small but there may be some rumbles of thunder on Friday. The better chance of storms exists next week. While it’s too early to discuss severe weather chances it is that time of year so something to continue to monitor as we get into next week (the Storm Prediction Center already has south-central KS in a severe weather potential for Tuesday).

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 50s. Winds NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear (more clouds possible late). Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds become calm.

Tomorrow: Clouds will continue to increase with a chance for spotty showers in the afternoon. Still some uncertainty on the extent of the rainfall and how heavy it will be so make sure to check back later today and tomorrow for an update. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

On and off showers with isolated t-storms will continue through Friday night as temperatures warm-up. Only dropping in the low 40s Thursday night with highs around 60° on Friday.

This weekend is trending mild with mostly sunny skies and winds gusting around 25 mph both days. A northerly wind Saturday will keep highs in the mid 60s however a southerly wind Sunday will help highs warm up in the low-mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s (mid 80s are possible in some spots on Monday) are expected to begin next week before a cold front brings a round of storms and a big cool down for next Wednesday. Depending on how much it rains on Wednesday will depend on how cool it stays. Right now the 8 day reflects rain keeping temperatures cool but in reality it may not be as cool as 61°.

Taking Action:

Freeze warning remains in effect for tonight into tomorrow morning. This could potentially be the last freeze of the season.

With rain chances tomorrow afternoon and Friday it’s not going to be widespread rain so if you have outdoor plans you don’t have to cancel them (yet). Just keep an eye on the latest forecast and radar each day for updates and be ready to alter plans due to rain or even the chance for t-storms.



