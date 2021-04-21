Two-vehicle crash slows traffic Wednesday morning on major west Topeka thoroughfare

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was slowed Wednesday morning when two vehicles collided on a major thoroughfare in west Topeka.

No serious injuries were reported in the collision, which was reported around 7:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of S.W. 21st.

Police said a silver 2011 Dodge Caravan minivan and a white 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt collided at that location.

Occupants of the two vehicles refused to be transported and treated at the scene, police said.

The right lane of westbound S.W. 21st near McAlister was blocked for about an hour as crews cleared the scene.

