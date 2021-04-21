Advertisement

Two-vehicle crash slows traffic Wednesday morning on major west Topeka thoroughfare

By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was slowed Wednesday morning when two vehicles collided on a major thoroughfare in west Topeka.

No serious injuries were reported in the collision, which was reported around 7:45 a.m. in the 4300 block of S.W. 21st.

Police said a silver 2011 Dodge Caravan minivan and a white 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt collided at that location.

Occupants of the two vehicles refused to be transported and treated at the scene, police said.

The right lane of westbound S.W. 21st near McAlister was blocked for about an hour as crews cleared the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
Worldwide Auto Plaza
Car lots seized; businesses shut down over taxes
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
DA files manslaughter charges in wreck that killed 2 motorcyclists
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resources
David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee's Summit, Mo., was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of...
Osage County authorities arrest Missouri man on suspicion of human trafficking

Latest News

A two-vehicle collision slowed traffic Wednesday morning near S.W. 21st and McAlister in west Topeka
Two people taken to hospital after early-morning fire Wednesday in west Topeka
Two people were taken to a local hospital after a rear-end collision Wednesday morning at S.E....
Two people taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka
13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 4-21-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 4-21-21