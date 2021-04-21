Two people taken to hospital after rear-end collision east of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were taken to a local hospital following a rear-end collision early Wednesday just east of Topeka, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 7:25 a.m. Wednesday at S.E. 29th and Paulen Road.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said at the scene that a black Ford Taurus that was westbound on S.E. 29th had stopped to make a left -- or southbound -- turn onto S.E. Paulen Road.

While it was stopped, sheriff’s officials said, a black Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck rear-ended the Ford.

After the collision, the Ford went forward on S.E. 29th, entering a grassy ditch on the north side of the road. The Ford had substantial damage to its rear portion.

The Chevrolet pickuup truck, which had major front-end damage, came to rest facing west on S.E. 29th.

The two occupants of the Ford were taken by private vehicle to a Topeka hospital for observation, officials said.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck was reported uninjured.

A portion of S.E. 29th between S.E. Bennett Drive on the west and S.E. Cuvier Drive on the east was shut down as crews cleared the scene.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.