Trooper involved in KHP lawsuit placed on administrative leave

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new court filing shows one of the women who filed a federal sexual harassment lawsuit against the Kansas Highway Patrol was placed on administrative leave.

According to a court document filed Tuesday, an attorney for Capt. Amber Harrington states she received a letter March 9 from KHP Superintendent Col. Herman Jones, informing her she was relieved of duty and placed on leave pending an administrative investigation. Through her counsel, she requested information on any complaint made against her that led to the action, but got no response.

The document states she received another letter April 8, stating her leave was continued. A message sent to Jones regarding the filing was not returned Tuesday night.

Harrington and five other women filed a lawsuit in January, alleging top KHP leadership and their chain of command created and allowed a hostile work environment of sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

Last summer, Gov. Laura Kelly announced an independent investigation found sexual harassment complaints against Jones were unsubstantiated.

