Topeka West installs new fence to mixed reception

Topeka West High School
Topeka West High School(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new fence around Topeka West High School is drawing mixed reviews.

District officials say the project was part of the final stage of safety and security upgrades included in a 2014 bond issue. They say the fencing will allow them to better monitor who is accessing their campus, noting that Topeka West is the only high school with an open campus.

Social media comments are mixed, some say the look of the fence makes it feel like a prison. Others say the safety update was needed.

The project cost $435,000.

