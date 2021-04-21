Topeka ranks as one of the best cities in the country for air quality

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City has been ranked as one the best cities in the country this year for air quality according to the American Lung Association.

The American Lung Association comes out with a report every year on air quality across the country. Topeka tied for first on its ozone levels in the air. We’re 43rd out of 204 metropolitan areas for annual particle pollution and 70th out of 204 metropolitan areas for 24-hour particle pollution.

Choose Topeka said they want to talk this up to current and new residents. Go Topeka Vice President of Business Retention and Talent Initiatives Barbra Stapleton said whether it’s in NOTO or in downtown Topeka, they’ve been monitoring emissions to the air.

She wants to let existing residents know the city has one of the best air quality rankings which could make it much easier to enjoy the summer month’s activities coming up.

“That probably makes it more comfortable for not only them or if they’ve got family members, children, that they know they can get out and enjoy hiking and biking and the different things and gardening, whatever it is that you enjoy doing outside — you can feel like you’re able to safely do that in a community where the ozone levels are low,” she said.

As a mid-sized community, Stapleton believes Topeka is able to combat pollution with a good balance of residents and businesses.

“We also see as we have businesses either continuing to grow or expand or move here and relocate, they really do look at those things like the star energy buildings and making sure that there’s zero emissions,” she said.

She said the study gives them the chance to spread their message to the country that great air quality can be found in Kansas’s capital city.

“We’ve got gorgeous sunshine and beautiful days and we know that the air is clean too,” she said. “That we’re able to breathe fresh air and not have problems with different lung disease issues. I mean of course someone may still struggle with being able to breathe wherever they live but to know that there’s not that added concern of an air quality issue where you’re residing is really encouraging.”

The American Lung Association has analyzed data from official air quality monitors to compile their air reports over the past 22 years. More than 40% of Americans are impacted by unhealthy air according to their findings.

Stapleton said she’s not a scientist -- and can’t report which parts of Topeka may have higher levels of pollution, but that they are putting their focus and investments toward things that manage air pollution here.

“I have had mild asthma as long as I’ve lived here but not because of living here. I came here with it and I’ve not had any major problems related to my breathing,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.