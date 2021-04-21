Topeka City Council delays vote on Capital Improvement Plan
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council members want a few more questions answered about a proposed long-term plan for the city.
They voted tonight to defer action on their Capital Improvement Plan until May 11.
The plan prioritizes major projects for the next ten years; including street, facility, and infrastructure improvements. It also sets a budget for the first three years of projects.
They also approved renewing their lease for Topeka Police to utilize the Kansas National Guard Armory as a training facility.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.