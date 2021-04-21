Advertisement

Topeka City Council delays vote on Capital Improvement Plan

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council members want a few more questions answered about a proposed long-term plan for the city.

They voted tonight to defer action on their Capital Improvement Plan until May 11.

The plan prioritizes major projects for the next ten years; including street, facility, and infrastructure improvements. It also sets a budget for the first three years of projects.

They also approved renewing their lease for Topeka Police to utilize the Kansas National Guard Armory as a training facility.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
Worldwide Auto Plaza
Car lots seized; businesses shut down over taxes
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
DA files manslaughter charges in wreck that killed 2 motorcyclists
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resources
David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee's Summit, Mo., was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of...
Osage County authorities arrest Missouri man on suspicion of human trafficking

Latest News

Kansas Capitol in Topeka.
Kansas’ 2021 budget finds unexpected $304 million bump
Topeka City Council
Community advocates call on Topeka City Council to continue police reform discussions
Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
KBI investigating death of inmate at Topeka Correctional
Gov. Kelly updates on KDOL
KDOL investigating possible data breach