Topeka City Council delays vote on Capital Improvement Plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Council members want a few more questions answered about a proposed long-term plan for the city.

They voted tonight to defer action on their Capital Improvement Plan until May 11.

The plan prioritizes major projects for the next ten years; including street, facility, and infrastructure improvements. It also sets a budget for the first three years of projects.

They also approved renewing their lease for Topeka Police to utilize the Kansas National Guard Armory as a training facility.

