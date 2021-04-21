Termination of USDA program means new challenges for Operation Food Secure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal program designed to address food security during the pandemic is slated to end in May.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced last week it would end the Farmers to Families Food Box program.

The federal program has been the main supplier of the Topeka Rescue Mission’s Operation Food Secure initiative since it launched last June.

“It’s been amazing to see the outcomes of bringing fresh and nutritious food directly to the doorsteps of people who are in need just reducing as many barriers to access as possible especially in times like a pandemic and more people are struggling now more than ever,” OFS’ Director Marissa Dake said Tuesday.

“I think that there are so many benefits to the program particularly reaching on the nutritional need that people have on a lot of folks that we serve are struggling with nutrition-related I’m struggles diet-related issues and on this program does a great job making nutritional needs as well as of course alleviating hunger.”

Kansas’ First District Congressman Republican Tracey Mann penned a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to keep the program growing.

21 other members of congress added their signatures.

“I was angry frustrated and disappointed you know this is a program that feeds families across the country and also connect farmers directly to people rather receive this food it was a good program bipartisan support very disappointed with this abrupt decision,” he said.

“What compelled me was standing up for agriculture and basic conservative Kansas values this program provides a box of food during the pandemic to families in every county across the country certainly every county in Kansas annual this is a commonsense program that makes sense a lot of government programs don’t this one does and it made no sense other than political reasons.”

Mann said finding an alternative program is not an easy task.

“My concern is that we’re gonna have Kansans go hungry because of this program [ending] meanwhile, we have producers that grow this food and the other beauty of this bipartisan program is that it shortens the distance from farm to fork at a time where we need to remind people where their food comes from to advocate for agriculture those are all my concerns with abruptly canceling this good program,” he said.

“To do something else at this point requires a lot of time a lot of effort reworking a whole supply chain it’s not just flip a switch and food suddenly appears there’s a whole supply chain network that’s in place functioning well from the farmer to the recipient and every point in between and that’s why this makes no sense to cancel the program.”

In a statement to 13 NEWS about ending the program USDA said:

The previous administration intended the Farmers to Families program to end by April 30th and funding for the program was set to expire then. USDA recently decided to extend the program to a small group of vendors one final time through May to use remaining funds and give vendors more opportunity to transition to other food distribution programs. The available funding for the Farmers to Families Food Box program will be spent by the end of May and we will continue to ramp up existing nutrition and commodity purchase programs to respond to food insecurity.

The Farmers to Families program was designed and implemented as a temporary effort to respond to severe market disruption caused by a global pandemic, including the collapse of food service, largescale food loss and waste, and curtailed export markets in the early stages of the pandemic. The environment today is much different than when this program was created. The condition of the economy has continued to improve since the start of the year but at the same time USDA has expanded other, efficient parts of the federal nutrition safety net to reach more people in need.

Over the next six weeks as the program sunsets, USDA will continue to look for opportunities to use existing channels to meet food assistance needs and also to use funding provided by Congress in COVID assistance to respond in new ways. For example, recently, USDA began to offer a fresh produce box on a temporary basis through the Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP, provided in response to a demand for more fresh produce from food banks and their clients. We are also in the process of designing a Dairy Donation Program to facilitate the timely donation of dairy products to nonprofit organizations that distribute food to persons in need and prevent and minimize food waste.

More importantly, since the beginning of the year we have continued to expand and improve the federal nutrition safety net (as Jason DeParle reported) to ensure those who need food assistance get it, especially the most vulnerable and hard to reach individuals and communities. The safety net includes SNAP, WIC, P-EBT, school meals for children, TFAP, CSFP, and commodity purchases for food banks, among others. New funding provided by Congress and new approaches by this administration using our existing programs and authorities are helping to drive down food insecurity rates.

USDA will continue to make commodity purchases from agricultural and food producers, and direct those to existing, more reliable channels of distribution as we transition away from this program. We have learned some positive lessons from the Farmers to Families effort, and we will take those lessons to improve existing and future programs. The new TEFAP effort with fresh produce is an example of that.

We are grateful for the partners who helped to get this program off the ground quickly. We hope many of those—especially the community based partners—remain as part of our network.

I mentioned the serious challenges with the program, many of which have been covered. Here are a few:

• Distribution of boxes was not based on need. There was overlap in over-served areas, for example.

• The program was not built to adequately capture data on which counties received boxes, which left too many unanswered questions about effectiveness of the program and where boxes went. As many as 900 counties weren’t served by the program.

• The average price of a box fluctuated from as low as $28 to as high as $105 according to our data. Some media reports showed prices much higher. Distribution costs borne by nonprofits varied across the country.

• Contents of boxes varied from place to place and those picking up boxes did not know what they were getting from week to week.

• Boxes also presented food safety challenges. Boxes with meat and dairy sometimes went unrefrigerated for long periods of time at distribution sites.

• Small businesses could not compete with large businesses on scale.

• Last mile distribution presented a significant challenge to vendors.

Regardless of the food supplier the Topeka Rescue Mission’s Executive Director, Barry Feker said the TRM is committed to feeding the hungry.

“One of the most basic human needs is food and when people are hungry people get desperate, they lose hope, they lose the opportunity to move forward,” he said.

“What this means that we’re gonna have to try to determine how we can access food in a different way we have the infrastructure (6) in other words the personnel the systems in place the equipment like the big freezers and coolers, we also have any volunteers and we know where the needs are so now our next step is to see where we can obtain food.”

