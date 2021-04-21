Advertisement

Strategic Leadership Academy congratulates newest graduates

Strategic Leadership Academy
Strategic Leadership Academy(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Strategic Leadership Academy held a dinner Tuesday for its most recent graduates.

Class III spent the last 10 months engaging in politics, education, business, and community work; with an additional focus on the police-community relations. SLA Chair Cain Davis says this year’s class was instrumental in continuing the Police Community Relations Initiative started by Class I.

The SLA prides itself on broadening the perspectives of its already accomplished class.

“That’s what we are about, giving people an opportunity to learn leadership skills and then go practice them,” Davis said.

“I can be a good leader, I can also teach leaders above me how to be a good leader, and help any way I can,” Dereck Martinez, SLA graduate and state parole officer, said.

The Academy was formed to train minority leaders for more positions in the community, a goal shared by GO Topeka’s, one of the academy’s sponsors, ‘Momentum 2022’ initiative. Davis encourages anyone who is interested to apply for classes.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
Worldwide Auto Plaza
Car lots seized; businesses shut down over taxes
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
DA files manslaughter charges in wreck that killed 2 motorcyclists
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resources
David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee's Summit, Mo., was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of...
Osage County authorities arrest Missouri man on suspicion of human trafficking

Latest News

Topeka City Council delays vote on Capital Improvement Plan
Kansas Capitol in Topeka.
Kansas’ 2021 budget finds unexpected $304 million bump
Topeka City Council
Community advocates call on Topeka City Council to continue police reform discussions
Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
KBI investigating death of inmate at Topeka Correctional
Gov. Kelly updates on KDOL
KDOL investigating possible data breach