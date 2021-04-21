Strategic Leadership Academy congratulates newest graduates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Strategic Leadership Academy held a dinner Tuesday for its most recent graduates.

Class III spent the last 10 months engaging in politics, education, business, and community work; with an additional focus on the police-community relations. SLA Chair Cain Davis says this year’s class was instrumental in continuing the Police Community Relations Initiative started by Class I.

The SLA prides itself on broadening the perspectives of its already accomplished class.

“That’s what we are about, giving people an opportunity to learn leadership skills and then go practice them,” Davis said.

“I can be a good leader, I can also teach leaders above me how to be a good leader, and help any way I can,” Dereck Martinez, SLA graduate and state parole officer, said.

The Academy was formed to train minority leaders for more positions in the community, a goal shared by GO Topeka’s, one of the academy’s sponsors, ‘Momentum 2022’ initiative. Davis encourages anyone who is interested to apply for classes.

