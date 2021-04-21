Advertisement

Seaman District investing to change district name

seaman school protest
seaman school protest
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman school district is partnering with the Kansas Leadership Center to come up with a new name.

USD 345 is making the change after an investigation by the student newspaper revealed district namesake Fred Seaman to be a leader within the Ku Klux Klan.

KLC will work with an established advisory committee to create a process and timeline for engaging with the community and eventually select a new name. It will cost between $30,000 for KLC and up to $40,000 for a written narrative. The district is committing up to $70,000 for the entire process.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
Worldwide Auto Plaza
Car lots seized; businesses shut down over taxes
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
DA files manslaughter charges in wreck that killed 2 motorcyclists
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resources
Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke speaking to the County Commissioners. (Feb. 25, 2021)
“New” Recommendations from Shawnee Co. Health Officer

Latest News

Members of Black Lives Matter Topeka say the end of the Derek Chauvin can be a turning point in...
Community conversations continue in Topeka in wake of Chauvin verdict
Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
Autopsy: inmate death at Topeka Correctional due to natural causes
K-State's Mike McGuirl, Big 12 Tournament
K-State MBB to play in 2021 Hall of Fame Classic
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
Gov. Kelly weighs in on Chauvin verdict, systemic racism