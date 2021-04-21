Seaman District investing to change district name

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman school district is partnering with the Kansas Leadership Center to come up with a new name.

USD 345 is making the change after an investigation by the student newspaper revealed district namesake Fred Seaman to be a leader within the Ku Klux Klan.

KLC will work with an established advisory committee to create a process and timeline for engaging with the community and eventually select a new name. It will cost between $30,000 for KLC and up to $40,000 for a written narrative. The district is committing up to $70,000 for the entire process.

