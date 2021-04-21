Advertisement

Report: Danny Manning to join Maryland as assistant coach

(AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
(AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(WIBW)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WIBW) - Danny Manning will join former KU teammate Mark Turgeon’s staff at Maryland as an assistant coach, ESPN reports.

The pair played together in Lawrence in the 1980s, leading the Jayhawks to the 1986 Final Four.

Prior to his move to Maryland, Manning made stops at Wake Forest, Tulsa and Kansas. Manning served as an assistant coach under Bill Self for six seasons, becoming one of the most well-known coaches in the country for developing post players.

The Terrapins finished eighth in the Big Ten last season with a 17-14 record.

