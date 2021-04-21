Advertisement

Pair arrested following theft, vandalism of Topeka business

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man and a woman are in custody following the theft of multiple items from a business in the 8100 block of SW Topeka Blvd. earlier this month.

On April 5, Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the business on a call of a possible threat. When they arrived, they found a large hole cut into the fence and a damaged gate at the property’s entrance. Multiple items were stolen, including over industrial-sized batteries, and several items were damaged, with a total value of over $28,000.

Two days later, deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of SE Pinecrest Dr. and found the remaining stolen batteries as well as two suspects. 48-year-old Jarrod Ryan and 28-year-old Amy Kibbee, both of Topeka, were arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, theft, conspiracy and criminal trespass. Ryan was also charged with several drug-related offenses.

