No serious injuries reported in rollover crash in Riley Co. Tuesday

By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department said no serious injuries were reported in a rollover crash Tuesday evening.

They said it happened just before 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and W. 59th Ave.

RCPD said a truck and suburban were headed east on Tuttle Creek Blvd., when the truck stopped to make a left turn onto W. 59th. They said the driver of the suburban did not notice the truck stopped and crossed into oncoming traffic to avoid hitting it. The vehicle then went back into the eastbound lanes to avoid the oncoming traffic and hit the back of the truck.

Police said the truck spun, rolled over once, and landed on its tires. The suburban came to a stop in a nearby ditch.

No serious injuries were reported, but RCPD said a child passenger in the truck was taken by a parent to their doctor for a forehead laceration above the left eye.

