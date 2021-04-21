Advertisement

Mars, Kansas Board of Regents honored for donations to Washburn Tech

Washburn Tech
Washburn Tech
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Tech held a ceremony Wednesday to honor two Topeka groups for helping them expand their programs.

Mars-Wrigley of Topeka awarded the school with a $50,000 grant for their Certified Production Technician, or CPT, program, which will be held for the first time this fall semester at Washburn Tech East.

The Board of Regents chipped in more than $25,000 for the program, which aims to introduce high school and college students to opportunities in the manufacturing industry.

“We consider ourselves a partner here in the community,” Mars-Wrigley site director Brian Pardo said. “This is a way for us to give back to the community and also help develop people,”

For more information on the CPT program, click here.

