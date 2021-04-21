Advertisement

Local hospitals earn BCBS Blue Distinction recognition for quality maternity care

(WEAU)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas has designated 18 of its hospitals as Blue Distinction Centers for maternity care.

The hospitals were recognized for providing quality and affordable care to new parents and babies.

Among the hospitals chosen for the distinction are Newman Regional Health in Emporia, Stormont Vail in Topeka, and the University of Kansas Health Systems St. Francis Campus, also in Topeka.

BCBS says Blue Distinction centers are 20 percent more cost-efficient than other hospitals in the state.

