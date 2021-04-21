Advertisement

KDOL investigating possible data breach

Gov. Kelly updates on KDOL
Gov. Kelly updates on KDOL
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation by our Wichita sister station KWCH spurred the Kansas Department of Labor to launch their own into a possible data breach.

KWCH first reported in February how a woman accidentally hacked the KDOL website and pulled up other people’s social security numbers. The woman discovered the vulnerability when she entered what she thought was her own social security number - but entered it incorrectly - and got someone else’s information.

KDOL says it was an anomaly, but lawmakers disagreed, and launched the investigation. KDOL says it has since fixed the vulnerability.

A legislative post audit found scammers have stolen as much as $600 million through fraudulent unemployment claims over the past year.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawnee Co. to let mask ordinance expire
Worldwide Auto Plaza
Car lots seized; businesses shut down over taxes
Rigo Phinney (left) and Dean Clelland (right)
DA files manslaughter charges in wreck that killed 2 motorcyclists
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resources
David E. Fresia, 49, of Lee's Summit, Mo., was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion of...
Osage County authorities arrest Missouri man on suspicion of human trafficking

Latest News

Topeka City Council delays vote on Capital Improvement Plan
Kansas Capitol in Topeka.
Kansas’ 2021 budget finds unexpected $304 million bump
Topeka City Council
Community advocates call on Topeka City Council to continue police reform discussions
Topeka Correctional Facility (WIBW)
KBI investigating death of inmate at Topeka Correctional