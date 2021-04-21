KDOL investigating possible data breach

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation by our Wichita sister station KWCH spurred the Kansas Department of Labor to launch their own into a possible data breach.

KWCH first reported in February how a woman accidentally hacked the KDOL website and pulled up other people’s social security numbers. The woman discovered the vulnerability when she entered what she thought was her own social security number - but entered it incorrectly - and got someone else’s information.

KDOL says it was an anomaly, but lawmakers disagreed, and launched the investigation. KDOL says it has since fixed the vulnerability.

A legislative post audit found scammers have stolen as much as $600 million through fraudulent unemployment claims over the past year.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.