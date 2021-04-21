KBI investigating death of inmate at Topeka Correctional

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate at Topeka Correctional Facility passed away Monday, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections.

A KDOC spokesperson says Jessica Chapman, 35, is believed to have passed away from natural causes, not related to COVID-19. They declined to comment further, citing health privacy laws.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death, as is required under state law when a person who does not have ongoing health issues dies in custody at a jail or prison.

While KDOC often issues news releases to announce an inmate’s death, the KDOC spokesperson says they only do so when the death is COVID-related, or due to drugs, suicide, or violence.

Chapman was serving a sentence on a 2015 Barton County conviction for possession with intent to distribute heroin or methamphetamine.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.