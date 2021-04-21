Advertisement

Kansas City. Mo. man sentenced for trafficking drugs and discharging firearm on Manhattan school property

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City, Missouri man has been sentenced on federal charges after a drug deal resulted in an attempted armed robbery in the parking lot of a Manhattan high school.

21-year-old Dallas Srivisay was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervision on charges of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and discharging a firearm on school property.

According to court records, the investigation involved an incident in which Srivisay and another individual participated in a drug exchange in a Manhattan high school parking lot. The deal went bad when the buyer attempted to rob Srivisay’s brother and the other individual at gunpoint. Gunfire was exchanged when Srivisay began firing at the would-be robber’s car.

After the shootout, Srivisay and his codefendant engaged in a high-speed police chase on I-70, where their vehicle reached speeds of 120 miles per hour before being forcibly stopped by law enforcement.

The case was investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Riley County Police, Kansas Highway Patrol and the Overland Park Police Department.

